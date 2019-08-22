



Chrissy Teigen just posted an Instagram video that’s so funny, you’re going to want to watch it on repeat.

The model shared the vid with her followers on August 21, showing her riding down a slide on a children’s toy into a large ball pit. As she starts to descend, Teigen’s V-neck, berry colored jumpsuit nearly exposes her top half, but she covers her chest before flashing the audience … and the camera. She captioned the hilarious moment, “whoopsie daisy” and you can hear John Legend giggling in the background.

Obviously, her followers loved it, as determined by the vast amount of laughing emojis filling up the comments section of the post. Kate Hudson wrote, “This is amazing 😂” and Tess Holiday said, “I think it gets funnier the more you watch it 😂😂.” But our favorite of all was from Yvette Nicole Brown. She commented, “The boob grab during the fail is my favorite part! Protect the girls at all cost!”

And there’s more to the story! The day before, Teigen posted a photo in a grocery store wearing the same exact jumpsuit sans bra. She captioned the photo, “What do you think I’m looking at?” The mom is photographed glazing excitedly at something out of frame. She thus presents her followers with the opportunity to get creative in the comments — but that’s when things got weird.

Some commenters began shaming Teigen for not wearing an undergarment. One user wrote, “A bra, girl get you one!” She clapped back by saying, “Allow me to save you from my titties.”

If one thing’s for sure, it’s that Teigen’s living her best — and funniest — bra-free life.

