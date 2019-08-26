



Just like Us! On days when Sophie Turner needs to give her feet a rest from high heels and well, life, the 23-year-old adopts the socks and sandals look.

But, let’s be clear on one thing: the Game of Thrones actress isn’t trying to make socks and sandals a new fashion trend, as per her recent clap back against Page Six on Twitter.

Walmart Has a New Clean Skin Care Line Everything Is Under $10 — Shop Our Favorite Picks

Turner responded to a Page Six headline that read, “Sophie Turner is attempting to make this controversial trend happen.” In the article, the site referenced paparazzi shots showcasing her wearing the aforementioned socks and slides combo while doing errands in New York City.

Turner shut down criticism surrounding her footwear decision in her Tweet. “Nah, we’ve all been taking out the trash like this for years and you know it. I’m not trying to make anything happen other than giving my feet some much needed TLC.”

In the paparazzi photos, the actress was spotted wearing the sandals and sock combo on a few different occasions, pairing the shoewear with bicycle shorts and a black T-shirt on one and jean shorts and a gingham-patterned crop top on another.

Fashion Designer Christian Siriano Just Unveiled His Candy-Inspired Ensemble for SweeTARTS, to Be Worn by a Celeb at NYFW

Obviously, people took to Twitter to savor this social media moment. The Tweet garnered over 35,000 Retweets, over 300,000 likes and over 1,500 comments. “Wait, it’s not a trend to wear socks with your sliders??” wrote one user. Another commented, “HOW DARE YOU DO SOMETHING THAT EVERYONE DOES ALL THE TIME SOPHIE.”

While Turner’s made it known that she isn’t trying to make socks and sandals a trend per say, we do admit that this whole thing makes us feel inspired to break out our Adidas Adilette slides and bike shorts.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!