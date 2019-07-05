



It looks like congratulations are in order! Kim Kardashian just won her lawsuit against clothing company Misguided for selling knockoff designs.

BBC and TMZ reported that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was awarded $2.7 million in damages and another $60,000 in attorneys’ fees from the retailer.

Celine Dion Wore the Blue Diamond Necklace From ‘Titanic’ to Paris Fashion Week and We’re Obsessed

For a little refresh, back in February the 38-year-old filed a lawsuit against the fast-fashion brand Missguided for 10 million in damages. She claimed that the company used her image and name — without permission or compensation — to promote and elicit sales.

According to TMZ, in the ruling the judge said, “Missguided has repeatedly used Kardashian’s name and likeness without permission on its social media platforms to promote the sale of its clothing.” The clothing company never actually responded to the lawsuit, so the court awarded her a default judgement.

This copy-cat clothing battle been a long one for the reality star. On February 17, the KKW Beauty founder stepped out in a nearly-naked vintage Thierry Mugler dress while attending the Hollywood Beauty Awards. It was only a couple days later that fast-fashion companies ripped off the design and marketed it.

“It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears or true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on February 19. “Only two days ago, I was privileged to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site – but it’s not for sale.” She continued, “You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet. This is a way to get people to sign up for their mailing list and make people believe there is some kind of relationship between me and this fashion site. There is not.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!