Naomi Campbell Is Pat McGrath Labs' 1st Global Ambassador

Two icons have teamed up for an epic partnership and we can hardly handle it. Pat McGrath Labs announced on Thursday, May 28, that Naomi Campbell will be the first-ever global face of the brand.

Naomi Campbell’s Hottest Runway Moments of All Time

“It’s an absolute honor to be the new and first official face of Pat McGrath Labs,” the legendary model said in a press release from the company. “Pat is my chosen family and an undeniable creative force in the beauty business who has been in my life since the early stages of my career. Pat has created a line that brings fantasy and glamour back into our daily lives and makes us dream again! There is no one else I’d rather embark on this journey with other than the iconic Pat McGrath.”

The duo have been working together for over two decades. From international runways to fashion editorials, they have combined creative forces to create a positive impact on the industry. According to their interview with Vogue.com, they met on the set of an i-D magazine photo shoot with Kate Moss in August 1994. Campbell told the publication that they had an instant connection.

Naomi Campbell, Gigi Hadid, Eva Longoria and More Stars Who’ve Shot Campaigns From Home During the COVID-19 Pandemic

“I knew right away that I loved her personality,” she said. “But I also felt safe — she’s very maternal and makes you feel comfortable right away — and confident that she knew what she was doing. I was so happy to work with a makeup artist of color because there weren’t many at the time. Moving forward, I wanted to work with her on everything I possibly could.”

Their first Pat McGrath Labs project together is for the Divine Rose collection, which is made up of floral-inspired pink eyeshadows and lippies and is available starting Friday, May 29.

“I am thrilled that my sister Naomi Campbell is our first official face,” McGrath said in the statement. “Naomi’s beauty is without compare, but what truly makes her special, and the ultimate McGrath Muse, is her legendary loyalty, unparalleled work ethic and sublime soul.”

She continued, “It is an understatement to say that I consider myself blessed to call her a friend. To be a part of her luminous legacy as a trailblazer in the worlds of beauty and fashion, is truly an honor.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)