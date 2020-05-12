Lucy Hale has a brand new beauty gig!

On Tuesday, May 12, Almay announced that the Pretty Little Liars alum is the newest spokesperson for the company.

“So thrilled to share with you guys that I’ve joined the @Almay family as their newest brand ambassador,” she wrote in an Instagram caption Tuesday. “I can’t wait for you guys to fall in love with the brand the way I have.”

Lucy Hale: What’s in My Bag?

In a press release from the brand, she reveals that she’s always been a beauty fanatic at heart, but has had a difficult time finding the best products for her sensitive skin. “For someone who has and still deals with skin issues, it’s so important that from start to finish I keep my beauty routine as gentle as possible, which is why I love Almay products. From their eyeliners to their mascaras to their makeup remover towelettes, Almay uses gentle ingredients in products that are specially formulated to avoid irritation. They’re the perfect solution for me — easy to use, high-quality products that don’t sacrifice performance.”

Hale follows in the footsteps of many other A-list starlets who have partnered with the brand. This includes Elaine Irwin Mellencamp, Kate Hudson and most recently Carrie Underwood.

Best of Beauty: These Are the Top Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2020 … So Far

“Lucy has been serving up beauty inspo for over a decade and we are so excited for her to be our newest partner,” the brand wrote in an Instagram caption on Tuesday. “For more surprises with our collaboration, check out her feed now and follow along our journey with Lucy Hale!”

To further celebrate the exciting news, Almay is giving away the actress’s favorite products to 10 lucky winners. To enter, you have to follow both Hale and Almay on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments of her announcement. Then on Sunday, May 16 at 12 p.m. PST, they’ll select and direct message those who won.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)