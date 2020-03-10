Serena Williams and her daughter Olympia bonded over beauty and it’s too cute.

On Monday, March 9, the tennis pro posted a video to Instagram showcasing her morning beauty routine. Though the only information we got from the mom was her favorite eye mask, it was beyond enjoyable watching her 2-year-old’s excitement and curiosity in front of the camera.

“@OlympiaOhanian is still too young for eye masks,” the 38-year-old wrote in the accompanying caption. “But she sure can work that beauty blender!”

At the beginning of the clip, the little girl stands in front of her mom, talking inaudibly to the camera. “You ok?” the athlete asks her before getting started, wearing a monogrammed Versace bathrobe and her hair pulled up into a colorful shower cap. “Usually, I do my night routine. I never do my day routine or my morning routine, so I wanted to show you my morning routine and Olympia wants to show you too.”

Williams then pulls out her go-to A.M. eye masks to apply after cleansing. “It’s morning and I want to have a refreshed face,” she says. “So I wake up and I do the Knesko Diamond Radiance and it goes under my eyes.” The $16 mask is formulated with collagen for an anti-aging boost that is beneficial for anyone.

At this point, the little girl pulls out two different beauty blenders, holding them up to the screen like a true beauty influencer. “Yes, that’s for our makeup,” Williams explains to her daughter.

But possibly the most adorable part of the video is at the end when Olympia spritzes what appears to be a travel size Mario Badescu’s Facial Spray with Aloe, chamomile and lavender that she found on the counter. “Olympia,” Williams says through a patient sigh.

Ok, we’re ready for the mother-daughter duo’s next beauty tutorial.

