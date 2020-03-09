Kim Zolciak's 6-Year-Old Daughter Kaia Biermann Applies Lipstick Like a Pro

Start ‘em young! On Sunday, March 8, Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak proved that her six-year-old daughter Kaia Biermann is not-so-quietly becoming a beauty expert.

Zolciak took to her Instagram Story to videotape the young one expertly applying lipstick like her big sister, Brielle.

Kaia imitated the 23-year-old socialite and said, “I’m putting lipstick on because I’m Brielle and Brielle puts lipstick on.”

Using a mauve-colored lip pencil, Kaia stood up close to a makeup mirror to patiently trace and define her lips with the precision of a makeup artist.

“I don’t know how this child draws her lip liner so good,” Kim said in the background. On cue, Kaia responded, “Because I learned from my mother.”

After “cleaning up” her perfectly applied lip liner by lightly sweeping the edges with a brush, she completed her beauty routine with a shade of lipstick from KAB Cosmetics that subtly lightened up the dark liner.

Apparently, this isn’t the only beauty tutorial under Kaia’s belt. “This child makes videos every day on my phone,” the 41-year-old wrote as a text overlay on top of the clip. This time she asked me to film this.” Us Weekly can only hope there’s more to come.

Now this isn’t the only Zolciak-Biermann news of recent that had Us thinking, “like mother, like daughter.” On Sunday, February 23, the Don’t Be Tardy star told her 3 million Instagram followers that she got her lip injections dissolved and re-injected in order to “make them perfect.”

She was inspired by none other than her daughter Brielle, who underwent the same procedure just a few weeks prior thanks to Thuy Doan, MD, Board-Certified Physician Injector and the Owner of Bespoke Aesthetics + Concierge Medicine.

“I had Dr. Thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD,” Brielle wrote on her Instagram Story, “and I couldn’t be happier. Still nowhere near how they were before. Less is more!”

