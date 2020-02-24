Like mother, like daughter! Don’t Be Tardy star Kim Zolciak-Biermann followed in her daughter’s footsteps by getting her lip filler dissolved and then re-injected in order to “make them perfect.”

The reality star visited board-certified dermatologist Dr. Thuy Doan for the procedure — which was spread out over the course of four weeks — and told her 3 million Instagram followers about it on Sunday, February 23.

“So I jumped on the Brielle Biermann bandwagon as well. Had my lips dissolved and then Dr. Doan refilled them kind of to, like, make them perfect,” she explained on her Instagram Story.

She continued, “I really wanted them closer to my nose per say. I wanted like a little pout here in the center. And I really wanted my line to be defined.”

This news comes right after the 41-year-old’s daughter, Brielle Biermann, underwent the same procedure courtesy of the Atlanta-based derm. She told her Instagram followers about the decision on Tuesday, February 11, admitting she had “just a tad” bit of an injection because her previous filler “made her lips uneven. ”

“I had Dr. Thuydoan re-inject my lips JUST A TAD,” she wrote, “and I couldn’t be happier. Still nowhere near how they were before. Less is more!”

“As an aesthetic physician, my philosophy has always been less is more,” Doan told Us Weekly exclusively. “After assessing Brielle’s lips, I knew the best option was to dissolve them and start fresh, which took a few vials of reversal agent over two visits.”

“The most difficult aspect of this is that the previous filler used in Biermann’s lips ‘mimicked bones’ and is typically reserved for jawlines and chins. However, some choose it for lips because the results last longer (on average, two years).”

“Though the duration is great, over time, the person will notice their smile is off, the normal lip animation is off, their top lip won’t move and/or their bottom lip is very weighted.” This is exactly what happened to Zolciak’s daughter when she decided she wanted to get rid of the lip filler altogether.

If you’re looking to get lip fillers, take careful consideration of Doan’s notes. “Sometimes going to the best of the best is not always the best or going to a discounted medspa is not a good idea as well,” said the Insta-famous derm. Consider asking your dermatologist to see before-and-after photos of their clients to see if their work aligns with your aesthetic goals.

