Brielle Biermann has been on quite the lip journey. After dissolving the filler she’s had since she was 18-years-old, she went and got them re-injected “just a tad” last week to even things out.

The Don’t Be Tardy star turned to board-certified Dr. Thuy Doan to help her through the tricky process and Stylish spoke with the Atlanta-based to get the inside scoop.

Celebs Who Admitted They Got Plastic Surgery: Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Ariel Winter, Courteney Cox, More

“As an aesthetic physician, my philosophy has always been less is more,” Doan told Us. “After assessing Brielle’s lips, I knew the best option was to dissolve them and start fresh, which took a few vials of reversal agent over two visits.”

The most difficult aspect of this is that the previous filler used in Biermann’s lips “mimicked bones” and is typically reserved for jawlines and chins. However, some choose it for lips because the results last longer (on average, two years).

“Though the duration is great, over time, the person will notice their smile is off, the normal lip animation is off, their top lip won’t move and/or their bottom lip is very weighted.” This is exactly what happened to the daughter of Kim Zolciak and to fix this takes time and patience.

Brielle Biermann Says She Feels ‘Completely Different’ With Her New Brunette Hair

So after dissolving the filler migration — which is when the injection moves to the outside of the lip area to create an almost mustache-like effect —as well as the lower lips, she focused on giving the top one a bit of height for a natural-looking enhancement.

“When I do a lip augmentation, the key to beautiful lips is using the right fillers, going slow and shifting my technique to customize to the client’s lip anatomy,” she said. “This is how I created Brielle’s lips.”

For those interested in trying out filler, Doan believes it takes a bit of trial and error, but it’s important to find someone that’s best for you. Start by asking the injector to see their before-and-after photos and look for consistency.

“Sometimes going to the best of the best is not always the best or going to a discounted medspa is not a good idea as well,” she said. “Finding your right injector that fits your aesthetic goals is the most important.”

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)