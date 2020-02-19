Brielle Biermann has been on quite the lip journey. After dissolving the filler she’s had since she was 18-years-old, she went and got them re-injected “just a tad” last week to even things out.
The Don’t Be Tardy star turned to board-certified Dr. Thuy Doan to help her through the tricky process and Stylish spoke with the Atlanta-based to get the inside scoop.
“As an aesthetic physician, my philosophy has always been less is more,” Doan told Us. “After assessing Brielle’s lips, I knew the best option was to dissolve them and start fresh, which took a few vials of reversal agent over two visits.”
The most difficult aspect of this is that the previous filler used in Biermann’s lips “mimicked bones” and is typically reserved for jawlines and chins. However, some choose it for lips because the results last longer (on average, two years).
@briellebiermann has been through a lot with her lips. I am happy that her mom found me and I was able to give her a better lip shape. 😍 . . She had multiple VERY thick filler injected in her lips and over time it was weighing down her lips. She had filler migration creating a demarcation line above her top lips. She had the classic “white moustache.” Both are signs of filler migration. It took 3 vials to reversed her lips. . . Filler migration can occur from multiple reasons: #1 Injector’s Technique (depth etc) #2 Filler type (there is 1 filler that is notorious for this) #3 Doing TOO MUCH in one sitting (mostly occurs in clients who are impatient to go slow) #4 Coming back too soon for fillers. . . Lips are like balloons. You can only fill it so much at a time. After awhile, it will bust or project forward like a duck. If you use a very hydrophilic filler, after awhile, the lip shape will be distorted. . . The thicker the filler the longer the duration. Sure duration is great, but think about how you look like when you talk, when you smile, when someone kiss you, they feel hard. You HAVE to think about the long term effect, not short term. . . You can tell a lot about lip filler based on how the person smiles. You will see LESS of their teeth which was evident in Brielle’s smile pic of before and after.
“Though the duration is great, over time, the person will notice their smile is off, the normal lip animation is off, their top lip won’t move and/or their bottom lip is very weighted.” This is exactly what happened to the daughter of Kim Zolciak and to fix this takes time and patience.
So after dissolving the filler migration — which is when the injection moves to the outside of the lip area to create an almost mustache-like effect —as well as the lower lips, she focused on giving the top one a bit of height for a natural-looking enhancement.
“When I do a lip augmentation, the key to beautiful lips is using the right fillers, going slow and shifting my technique to customize to the client’s lip anatomy,” she said. “This is how I created Brielle’s lips.”
For those interested in trying out filler, Doan believes it takes a bit of trial and error, but it’s important to find someone that’s best for you. Start by asking the injector to see their before-and-after photos and look for consistency.
“Sometimes going to the best of the best is not always the best or going to a discounted medspa is not a good idea as well,” she said. “Finding your right injector that fits your aesthetic goals is the most important.”
