



Well, it’s official. Stormi Webster definitely takes after her mother!

On Thursday, December 12, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share the most adorable video of Stormi playing with makeup. And we can’t stop watching it.

In the short clip, the 1-year-old turns around to look at herself in the mirror with a nude lipstick all over her face and the tube and wand in her hand. She adorably says, “happy.”

“You’re happy?” the Kylie Cosmetics founder replies. “You’ve got it in your teeth, baby.”

At this point, the little girl starts making faces in the mirror to check out her handy work through giggles and smiles.

View this post on Instagram @kyliecosmetics 😫😍 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 12, 2019 at 3:43pm PST

Tons of people admired this moment, leaving responses in the comments. Sofia Richie wrote, “I miss that little laugh,” with crying face emojis.

“I cant omgggg,” the 22-year-old’s makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, commented. “Shes for sure your daughter lol. cant wait for her first Glam sesh lol.”

Back in October, the Lip Kit creator revealed in a YouTube tutorial that her daughter has an “obsession” with makeup. “Stormi is actually super into makeup right now,” she said as she blended out concealer. “Every time I’m wearing lipstick she notices and she’s like, ‘lip, lip, lip!’”

While it’s fun to watch Stormi play around with makeup in a fun, harmless way, when it comes to wearing the stuff for real, the reality star isn’t sure when that’s going to happen. “I haven’t even thought about when I’m going to let Stormi wear makeup,” Jenner said. “I’m just going to see — she might not even want to wear makeup! Honestly, but how things are going though, this girl is obsessed! She bugs me [to wear it] at this point.”

Thursday’s post isn’t even the first time we’ve seen the little fashionista messing around with products. Back in April, Jenner posted a video of Stormi applying “makeup” with brushes and it was, once again, perfectly on-brand for their little family.