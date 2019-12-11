The social media-famous entrepreneur demonstrated an application of the three-piece Ulta exclusive, which she mentioned is her favorite of the beauty store’s holiday offerings. The $36 beautifully packaged kit includes three brand bestsellers: Coconut Lip Liner, Kylie Matte Lipstick and Crystal High Gloss.

Kylie Jenner is queen of the perfect pout — she is the world-famous lip kit founder, after all. On Tuesday, December 10, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star showed her 153 million Instagram followers how she defines and plumps her lips using the Kylie Holiday Lip Set — available now.

With a full-face of face makeup and bare lips, Jenner started with the Coconut Lip Liner. As a stylist worked on her hair in the background (#teamwork), Jenner expertly traced the outer edges of her lips with a warm, rosy-toned nude shade. The liner normally costs $12 a pop on the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s website.

Next, the influencer applied a coat of Kylie Matte Lipstick. The 22-year-old didn’t disclose the shade name, but it’s also a neutral-toned shade with a rosy hue like the liner. The reality star applied it generously on her bottom lip, but carefully and sparingly on her upper lip, especially close to her Cupid’s Bow.