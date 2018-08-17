We love a good face beat as much as anyone, but there’s something about a simple style done in neutrals that’s oh-so-refreshing — especially at the end of summer, when anything heavy is a no-go. And Elsa Hosk has made the case that perhaps we should all get on board with the unexpectedly pared-down beauty vibe.

The supermodel posed for a selfie that her makeup artist, Colleen Creighton, posted to her Instagram feed showing off the ultra-sexy and understated beauty look that she had crafted behind-the-scenes. The focal point of the whole look: Elsa’s rich and sultry nude lip that was as creamy as it was luscious. So gorgeous in fact, that Creighton left the rest of Hosk’s face pretty much bare. Intrigued about making a statement with a beige lip and nothing else? Here are six shades in different degrees of darkness and lightness that’ll get you a lovely tone without adding a ton of color.