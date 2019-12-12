



What else are sisters if not some good ol’ fashion teasing?

On Thursday, December 12, E! released a clip from the upcoming Season 17 finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which Kendall Jenner mocks her sister Kylie as she mimics her.

With an ombré pink wig, the 24-year-old played around with Kylie Cosmetics products, messily swiping a nude lipstick all over her face. “I love overlining my lips. This is how it all started,” the model says. “Literally, like, I just overlined my lips and everyone was wondering what I was using.” As she layers on a red liquid lipstick overtop, she applies it all over her teeth. “Oh my god, it feels amazing on my skin,” Kendall jokes. “It feels so f–king good.”

The older sister then Facetimes her younger sibling, who is surprised at her new hair color. “I’m Kylie,” the model says. “Oh, you look cute as Kylie,” the younger sister replies. “It looks amazing.”

In another clip published by a fan account, the video cuts back to the parody makeup tutorial. Kendall at this point pulls out a Lip Kit lippie and holds it up to the camera with her other hand dramatically placed behind it in that over-the-top vlogger manner.

“This is One Wish,” she says after reading the product name. “And this is what it looks like,” she continues as she lifts her arm to reveal a bunch of random, sloppy line swatches all over the inside of her arm, including a smiley face and heart. Because why not?

It never gets old watching the Kardashian-Jenner sisters goof off and showcase their relatable side. Just last week, Kim admitted in an Instagram post that she still had yet to return a dress she borrowed from Kylie.

“Old fitting pics,” she wrote in a caption accompanying a behind-the-scenes image of her wearing a floor-length form-fitting white dress. “I borrowed this dress from Kylie, sorry Ky. I will return it soon lol.”

Good thing Kylie is generous with her clothes. And hopefully knows how to take a joke.