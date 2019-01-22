Kim Kardashian West’s go-to lip color has been nude for years, so when she launched her KKW line we weren’t surprised to see an abundance of varying neutral shades. Over time she added a bit of color with some pinks but she never ventured into the red category. This Friday, that’s all about to change.

She first announced the news on January 18, with the posting of an Instagram promo shot for her newest KKW launch, the Classic Red Crème Lipstick. This “iconic and timeless staple,” as the brand refers to it on the site, will launch alongside a lip liner that is matched to perfectly pair with the true red.

The days following her initial post, the entrepreneur continued to drop teaser images on Instagram, featuring the bold hue. In one shot she matches her nails to her crimson lips as she sits in a tub wearing a white body suit. Another is a close-up shot of her wearing the lippie with a smokey brown eye that’s seriously sexy. In the caption she wrote, “Obsessed with this new red lip.”

The lipstick will cost $18 and the liner $12. Or you can save and buy a bundle pack of both for $28. As for the formula, the website claims the application is creamy and comfortable thanks to moisturizing oils.

Want to snag your own? The Classic Red Crème Lipstick will first launch exclusively at a KKW Beauty Pop-Up at South Coast Plaza on Wednesday January 23. It will be made available to everyone at midnight on Friday, January 25, on kkwbeauty.com.

Now excuse Us while we set a reminder.

