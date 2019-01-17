Rihanna is proving, once again, that she is a force to be reckoned with outside of the music industry. On Wednesday, January 17, WWD reported that the singer has been in secret talks with the world’s largest luxury group LVMH to launch a luxury house under her name.

It’s been reported that LVMH has already started assembling her fashion team and tapping employees from Louis Vuitton and Celine to work on the project with Rihanna. According to sources, the line will include ready-to-wear, leather goods and accessories, set to launch alongside her ninth album release, which is expected to happen some time later this year.

Rihanna Proves Big Sunglasses Are in While Possibly Giving Us a Sneak Peak at Her Fenty Accessories Line

This news comes just days after the A-lister stepped out in big, square sunglasses with a Fenty logo on the side. Without missing a beat the internet was all a buzz claiming that the shades were part of her not-yet-released Fenty accessories line. Sources told WWD on Wednesday that she was trying out a prototype while teasing news of her next big move in the fashion world.

Though she hasn’t done anything quite this big it’s far from her first foray into fashion. Not only is she a style icon — showing up in some of the most talked-about costumes at the Met Gala every year — she also acted as creative director of the Fenty by Puma activewear collab. Her work in fashion goes back even further to 2013 when she created a collection of clothing and accessories with British brand River Island.

This partnership won’t even be her first time working with LVMH. After starring in a Dior campaign in 2015, the singer collaborated with the designer to create futuristic sunglasses as a brand ambassador.

It seems like 2019 is going to be a very big year for Rihanna. And we can’t wait.

