



Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are truly just like all sisters when it comes to clothes. While they may have access to some of the best fashion in the world, apparently they still like to borrow (or steal?) each other’s stuff.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, December 1, the older sister shared a behind-the-scenes fitting photo of herself in a skintight white spaghetti strap dress. In the accompanying caption, she explained that the frock wasn’t set up through a designer like most things she tries on and shares a picture of, but that the sleek dress was actually her baby sister’s.

“Old fitting pics,” she wrote. “I borrowed this dress from Kylie, sorry Ky. I will return it soon lol.”

Though we still don’t know how the Kylie Cosmetics founder feels about this, we know in the past she hasn’t been a fan of sisters borrowing her things.

In a 2015 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Forbes’ youngest self-made billionaire was enraged when her older sister Kendall tried to go through her closet to find something to wear for Caitlyn Jenner’s acceptance of the Arthur Ashe Courage Award.

“She can’t wear that,” Kylie told her assistant during the argument. “So just take it out of her bag.”

Not long after that, the Skims founder revealed that she has a sneaky system in place when it comes to taking her younger sister’s things.

“Admission of guilt: I always used to steal clothes from Kylie when she was out of the house. I’d wait until she’d go downstairs, and then I’d strike! She was the easiest target because we were the exact same size! (Also because, out of all my siblings, it made her the most upset),” she wrote in a blog post back in 2016. “I was the silent thief — very meticulous and neat, lol.”

However, it was always a mutual thing. “Ky was actually the worst at taking clothes from me. I ALWAYS knew,” Kendall explained. “The hangers would be messed up and she’d just leave messy evidence.”