



Kim Kardashian has been open about her recent weight gain, and as it turns out, it’s affected her style.

In a tweet on Thursday, November 21, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a behind-the-scenes picture from a dress fitting in which she tried on a slinky maroon number from Versace. However, the sleek frock ended up being too small for the Skims founder.

“How good would this @versace dress have been if it fit,” she wrote alongside the picture with a crying face emoji after.

In the last month, the reality star has opened up about the weight that she’s gained in the last year. In an Instagram Story on November 2, she posted a video from the gym talking about just this.

“OK, so we’re doing a night workout before my dinner, which I never do, with this one, but I figured we have to get into it at some point,” the KKW Beauty founder said. “And yeah, I mean, sometimes you fall off and sometimes you really gotta get it together and this is one of my fallen off times where I am, I think, 18 pounds up from what I was about a year ago, a year and a half ago.”

She further explained that she wants to reach her goal weight by her 40th birthday, which is October 21, 2020.

A source confirmed all of this with Us, saying, “Kim is really focused on getting back to her goal weight and to a place where she feels totally fit and comfortable with her body.”

The insider continued, “The 18 additional pounds that she has gained have made her feel less comfortable in clothing and has made it harder for her to find pieces she’s excited about wearing. She has been working out very diligently, so she can feel like ‘herself’ again and wear the items she wants to without worrying about how they will fit.”