While we love a Jenner makeup tutorial, it was the beauty guru’s secrets about her daughter, Stormi that particularly piqued our interest. “Stormi is actually super into makeup right now,” Jenner revealed while she blended out her concealer. “Every time I’m wearing lipstick she notices and she’s like, ‘lip, lip, lip!’”

The 22-year-old walked her 6.6 million subscribers through her new 10-minute makeup routine, which started with a flawless base of Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation , Kylie Cosmetics Skin Concealer in Maple and Kylie Cosmetics Loose Setting Powder . “Since becoming a mom, it’s gone from taking 30 minutes to do my makeup to 10 minutes,” said the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

Kylie Jenner is single-handedly taking over YouTube this month. First, she released a much-anticipated tour of the Kylie Cosmetics HQ and on Friday, October 18, she shared her updated everyday makeup tutorial — along with some insight into her one-year-old daughter Stormi’s “obsession” with makeup!

Jenner continued her routine, moving onto her brows, which she deemed an essential part of her look. “If I only had five minutes to do my makeup, I would do concealer, blush and brows,” confided the reality star while filled in her brows with powder for thickness.

Thankfully, there was more Stormi content where that came from. “I haven’t even thought about when I’m going to let Stormi wear makeup,” said Jenner, while finishing up her brows. “I’m just going to see — she might not even want to wear makeup! Honestly, but how things are going though, this girl is obsessed! She bugs me [to wear it] at this point.”

The social media superstar teased that she might be working on a special on-trend makeup tutorial. “A beauty trend I love right now are rhinestones all of the eyes, inspired by Euphoria — I love that show!” But for this quick everyday look, she created a “two-second eye look” using Topaz and Tiger Eye from the Bronze Kyshadow Palette— and then a light-colored shade named Jasper on the center of her lid. She completed the look with a swipe of her new blank on her lids and a dramatic cat-eye.

And to finish it up the short-but-thorough beauty routine, Jenner warmed up her skin with contour, blush and her beloved Kylie Lip Kit, mascara and a light mist of setting spray. Even though the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s routine was shorter, the finished look was just as professional as ever.

If Stormi’s next in line to become a big beauty mogul, she surely has an adequate amount of educational resources to take over the industry…just like mom.