Fact: Lili Reinhart is one of the most relatable stars in Hollywood. She’s guilty of using the same makeup sponge one or two times too many and she grew up learning beauty tips from big-name influencers like Michelle Phan and NikkieTutorials on YouTube.

In an interview with Elite Daily’s Theresa Massony, the 23-year-old Riverdale star opened up about her relationship with makeup and how it’s evolved over the years, from binging beauty tutorials to becoming the new face of CoverGirl last October.

“I moved across the country when I was 16 and ended up finishing my high school online, so after I was done with my schoolwork and just trying to fill my time, I started watching YouTube tutorials,” she told the publication.

In 2014, she quickly became a special effects makeup master and for more than a hot second, her Instagram was entirely devoted to her gnarly creations deserving of a trigger warning. “I’d save my money to buy some special effects makeup off of Amazon,” she revealed.

But before she got really good at SFX makeup, Reinhart took to the bright aisles of her local drugstore. “I remember my first makeup bag full of my first drugstore makeup,” she explained. “I used one of those dirty, white sponges that everyone always had in their makeup bag and would use to re-apply their foundation over and over again.”

Similar to the way that the Mean Girls wore pink on Wednesdays, Reinhart used to wear glitter on the last day of the school week. “I had a very sparkly silver glitter eyeshadow that I would dab on my eyes on Fridays when I went to school,” the blonde beauty explained. “That was my Friday makeup look. And then I would have glitter in my eyebrows for days afterward.”

Unsurprisingly, Reinhart’s makeup bag has evolved over time, especially once she earned worldwide fame as the character of Betty in Riverdale. According to the star’s Instagram feed, these days she’s been loving Covergirl’s new Clean Fresh Collection, which is made up of vegan staples like foundation, cream blush, lip oil and a cooling glow stick.

And Reinhart hasn’t closed the door on her passion for special effects! In 2018, she teamed up with Riverdale costar Madelaine Petsch to give the fiery redhead a scary faux shark bite on her leg. Please consider this your trigger warning before watching the 8-minute tutorial.

