



Lili Reinhart has a sweet new gig — does “easy, breezy, beautiful” ring a bell? The 23-year-old Riverdale actress was named the new face of beloved drugstore brand, CoverGirl cosmetics.

The blonde beauty shared the big news with her 20.6 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, October 30. She posted a fresh-faced selfie with the caption: “I am pinching myself at the opportunity to represent such an iconic makeup brand and be the face of their newest line, coming very soon.”

Celebrity Beauty: Stars’ Favorite Double-Duty Makeup Products

“I have always been a huge believer in embracing one’s uniqueness and finding ways to feel good in your own skin,” said Reinhart in a press release. “Since I was 13, makeup has been an incredible source of confidence for me and a tool that can be used to enhance the natural beauty that exists in all of us. I am so honored to partner with CoverGirl, an iconic brand that is inclusive of anyone who finds joy in playing with makeup.”

Celebrities Are Loving Tribute Jewelry: See Stars Showing Love Through Their Accessories

Reinhart joins the ranks of some incredible ambassadors like Amy Deanna, Ayesha Curry, James Charles, Zendaya, Becky G — and so many more! The brand prides itself on celebrating authenticity, diversity and self-expression through makeup.

“It’s important for me to show that being a CoverGirl can mean doing your own makeup,” said Reinhart. “It’s all about whatever makes you feel confident and beautiful. In this picture, I used LashBlast Volume Mascara, a pop of purple on my lids from the CoverGirl TruNaked Sunsets Palette and a new lip product launching soon!”

This isn’t the first time the actress has starred in a beauty campaign. She was named a Dermalogica ambassador in 2018 and helped launch products from the skincare brand’s Clear Start line. But that’s not to say she won’t show unsponsored love! She recently shared her obsession with K-beauty skincare brand, Glow Recipe, on her Instagram Story. Reinhart captioned a pic of three products she’s been loving, “Not an ad, just really enjoy these products.”

Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato and More Celebs Flash Their Freckled Faces

So thankfully, this new campaign with CoverGirl gives us something new to look forward to until her poetry book, Swimming Lessons, comes out this May. According to the brand, Reinhart will be the face of a brand-new CoverGirl collection, coming next spring — but we can only hope that we get a sneak peek even sooner.