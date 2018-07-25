Lili Reinhart is #goals. Not only does the 21-year-old actress star in the hit series Riverdale, but she’s also a veritable social media star, consistently sharing with her followers her favorite beauty essentials — even opening up about her struggle with cystic acne. Not only that, but the actress has also championed the #BreakoutBuddy movement on Instagram, encouraging people not to hide behind their acne flare-ups. See? Actual goals.

Excitingly enough, Reinhart has also teamed up with skincare brand Dermalogica (one of her go-tos) as an ambassador to launch their newest breakout-taming products (the Breakout Clearing Booster and the Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask. But that’s not all — the actress is also helping them launch their new Clearly Glowing Face Fit facial service, a 10-minute treatment that costs $10, at Ulta Beauty stores nationwide.

In honor of the exciting move, we caught up with the Riverdale starlet to get the details on her AM-to-PM routine, her skincare indulgences that she can’t live without and her refreshingly cool breakout makeup method. Read on!

Stylish: Walk us through your nighttime and morning skincare routine. What’s non-negotiable?

Lili Reinhart: In the morning, I start off with a gentle cleanser from Kate Somerville. Then I use a nice moisturizing toner from Renee Rouleau’s skincare line, followed by a light-all over layer of Dermalogica’s Breakout Clearing Booster. This product can be used as a spot treatment as well- for nighttime! I let that absorb into my skin for a minute or two before finishing off with a light, oil free sunscreen.

For my nighttime routine, I use Dermalogica’s PreCleanse Balm, which I just recently discovered, to get all of my makeup off gently. Makeup wipes aren’t my favorite, so this balm is an amazing alternative for my sensitive skin. Then I’ll cleanse with the Kate Somerville Daily Detox Cleanser. I like to use Dermalogica’s Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask at night— I’ll put it all over my nose and cheeks where I typically have the most congestion. Leave that on for 10 minutes and then rinse it off. Then I apply Renee Rouleau HydraBoost Rescue Cream for my moisturizer. To Finish: I use the Breakout Clearing Booster again on any spots that I might have!

Stylish: What’s your little beauty luxury that you like to indulge in?

LR: A spot treatment for me is a MUST. But facials are a luxury treatment that I find myself indulging in a lot! I always leave a facial feeling like my skin is refreshed and renewed. Or, if I’m at home good, a light acid peel removes all the dead skin and dirt buildup under the pores! My next indulgence will definitely be trying out a jade roller to help with lymphatic drainage in my face! Whatever that means!!!

Stylish: When you do have a breakout, what do you reach for first?

LR: When I do have a breakout, I use Dermalogica’s Breakout Clearing Booster. It works well under makeup, so I can put a light layer all over my skin before work and add makeup on top. It’s treating my skin throughout the day and also protecting my pores from getting clogged with foundation and powder we use on set. At night, I’ll use it as a spot treatment on individual pimples.

Stylish: What’s your favorite part about the Clearly Glowing FaceFit treatment?

LR: Its affordability. I know that when I was in middle school struggling with my skin, I would’ve loved to pop in an Ulta Beauty store or a Dermalogica store to get a quick, affordable facial. It’s a really lovely treat for your skin that both unclogs your pores and fights further breakouts. I think it’s important to know that when you have a facial, you aren’t going to look in the mirror and magically have clear skin. Facials can’t make acne disappear in a few minutes time, unfortunately. But the FaceFit is a wonderful way to brighten your complexion and reveal an inner glow. It helps you on your way to a fresh late.

Stylish: What kind of ingredients do you look for to treat your breakouts?

LR: I always look at the ingredients of my skincare products before buying them. Salicylic acid is an important ingredient when you want to kill acne bacteria. It’s also a natural exfoliant which is helpful in clearing breakouts. Sulfur is also a great one to look out for— it provides anti-microbial benefits to help keep skin clear. Kaolin clay is also a helpful ingredient in an acne skincare routine— the clay absorbs excess oil and purifies the skin.

Stylish: You are famously open about your breakouts when they happen — what are your beauty product or makeup essentials when you want to look fab, but don’t necessarily want to mask a pimple?

LR: Sometimes a breakout just doesn’t want to be hidden, you know? Some are impossible to cover up, so you just have to deal with them. If that happens, I take a deep breath and focus on making the rest of my skin look very glowy! I use the Shiseido Glow Enhancing Primer as a base for my makeup, and it really helps make my skin look beautiful, and, well, glowing. I’ll use a sponge spritzed with rosewater as well to apply my foundation, which adds to the glow.

