Kylie Jenner is just like Us and loves a good budget-friendly drugstore buy — even though her skincare brand sells the same product.

The Lip Kit creator took to Instagram on Saturday, March 7, to remind her 165 million followers of the importance of wearing sunscreen. However, instead of using this PSA as a chance to promote the Kylie Skin Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen Oil, she opted for a popular $10 drugstore sunscreen: Banana Boat.

“Wear your sunscreen,” she wrote in the post caption, accompanying a series of pictures and videos of her applying the spray product donning a super sexy off-the-shoulder, cheeky brown bikini.

Though it’s hard to make out the exact bottle since her hand covers most of it, the blue and orange packaging peeking out at the bottom makes it pretty easy to narrow down and determine. At the very least, it’s clear that it’s not the white bottle the Kylie Skin comes in, which many fans in the comments picked up on.

“Girl that ain’t no Kylie skin sunscreen,” wrote one user. The brand Kylie Skin Instagram account commented on the post with heart emojis, to which another user replied, “Lol its not even ur sunscreen.”

However, the 22-year-old did address this. When another person asked what the deal was, commenting, “Gf why [aren’t] you wearing Kylie skin sunscreen?????” Jenner swiftly replied, “Ugh i’m out of town and my mom is a hater and doesn’t have any here.”

The brand she opted for, Banana Boat, also chimed in on the comments posting a sun, sunglasses and praising hands emojis.

Shot in Palm Springs, the pics and videos were taken by her sis Kendall who made it clear she was not happy with the lack of credit. “No photo/creative direction cred is just rude,” she wrote. “Let me live!!!!!!” Kylie replied. Sisterly love!

