



Hostess with the mostest Lucy Hale was the epitome of edgy sophistication at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, August 11 — in part thanks to her classically cool makeup.

Walking the red carpet in a beaded black and red minidress, she later hit the stage donning a few more playful ensembles, which included high-waisted plaid shorts and a matching crop top as well as a shiny asymmetrical dress.

Teen Choice Awards 2019 Red Carpet Fashion: See the Stars’ Styles

Besides her killer fashion, the Pretty Little Liars star also rocked some seriously beautiful makeup looks, all created by makeup artist Kelsey Deenihan. And after the awards ceremony, she gave Us the scoop!

“Teen Choice Awards is a great chance to have fun with the makeup and color,” Deenihan told Stylish exclusively. “Lucy is the perfect canvas for this since she can literally pull anything off with her fresh complexion and prominent features.”

As if that weren’t enough, the guru also pointed out the actress is down to try something new. “It’s always fun working with her because she’s such a creative outlet and always willing to play with her looks, so that’s always exciting.”

For Hale’s red carpet look the makeup pro pulled inspo from host’s dress, giving the 30-year-old a classic look with a modern twist, focusing on her striking brows.

So how did she do that? Well, after getting a smooth and clean complexion with e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Flawless Finish Foundation and 16hour Camo Concealer, she wanted to add a touch of vibrant youthfulness. So she added a pop of pink blush from the brand’s Aqua Beauty Blush & Bronzer in Bronzed Violet to the top’s of her cheekbones.

For a similar subtle wash of color on Hale’s eyes, Deenihan used the shadow Earth from e.l.f. Cosmetics New Classics Eyeshadow Palette to define the crease and then swept on Charmer and Beloved over the lids before finishing it off with three coats of e.l.f. Cosmetics Volume Plumping Mascara

Most importantly were the brows, which she filled in with e.l.f. Cosmetics Ultra Precise Brow Pencil and fluffed up with the brand’s Wow Brow. To tie it all together, she created a standard iconic red pout using the Moisturizing Lipstick in Red Carpet.

Then when it came to Hale’s role as the awards show’s host, Deenihan changed things up, but only slightly.

“We kept the eye and complexion look and simply took off the red lip and added the Sheer Matte Liquid Lipstick in Pink Peony,” she explained. “I love this lipstick because it’s transfer proof and lasts all night and is infused with jojoba oil to help nourish the lips.”

Developing looks for awards shows comes down to communication and collaboration. “Lucy, her hairstylist Kristin Ess and I are all on a group chat shooting back and forth ideas of what we want to do and together we come up with the best ideas.” Well, we must say it definitely didn’t disappoint.

