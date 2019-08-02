You asked, Rihanna answered! Fenty Beauty’s new Pro Filt’r Hydrating Longwear Foundation is almost here! It’s available August 15 in-store at Sephora, at sephora.com and fentybeauty.com. Thankfully, you can see it in action before adding it into your makeup collection!

Kim Kardashian Handles a Sunburn With Her KKW Beauty Body Foundation

Celebrity makeup artist Priscilla Ono stopped by to show Us how she uses the brand’s new foundation to achieve a natural-looking, full-coverage finish. “This foundation is really good for the drier months,” she explains. “You’re going to get humidity-resistant and long-wear stain power like the original.”

The brand’s original foundation launched in 2017 and, as you might recall, social media blew up with the big news. The OG promised full coverage and staying power and it seriously delivered, but some beauty lovers wanted a formula that wasn’t as matte. Enter the brand’s new formula, created with skin-loving ingredients like grape seed oil and sodium hyaluronate for hydration.

Liv Tyler Breaks Down Her 25-Step Skin Care and Makeup Routine — Watch

Have no fear — the medium to full-coverage foundation is available in the same 50 shades as the original, but this new launch is more focused on skin-care benefits. “I wanted to take Pro Filt’r beyond skin tone to serve all skin types. Nothing is more important to me than making sure everyone feels included,” says Rihanna.

Hit “play” on the above video to see the new foundation in action! Celebrity makeup artist Priscilla Ono recreates Rihanna’s fabulous look from the 2019 Bet Awards, which was all about fresh-looking skin (plus an edgy cat eye and glossy lips). Ono also reveals some more brand-new launches from Fenty, like a Kabuki Buff Foundation Brush — also launching August 15 — that’s perfect for pairing with your new foundation.

This Top-Rated Perfecting Primer Makes Any Foundation Look Absolutely Airbrushed

While you’re anxiously awaiting the new product launch, the good news is that you can pick up some of the products Ono uses to recreate Rihanna’s look, like Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer and Match Stix Matte Skinsticks.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!