



Kim Kardashian can be just as lackadaisical as the rest of us when it comes to the summer sun.

On Friday, July 26, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share her bright red sunburn. While she was at, she also revealed her quick-fix solution to get rid of it.

Kylie Jenner Proves She’s an Earning Genius, Making $1.2 Million Per Instagram Post

In a series of videos and photos, the KKW Beauty founder displayed her red chest, which had a sharp line where her scoop-neck shirt stopped. “So I got a major sun burn,” she said in the first video. “So Mary [Phillips] is going to apply my body makeup.”

As the reality star points the camera at herself, the makeup pro is seen applying the KKW Beauty Skin Perfecting Body Foundation in Medium all over the Kardashian’s chest using the brand’s body brush. Working from her collarbones down, she ensures to blend it all in.

For the last two slides, the 38-year-old posted a before and after photo that was honestly quite astonishing. In the first snap she has her tank pulled down to show the sharp difference between her skin tone and the redness. But in the second one, she just has one all-over smooth complexion.

Watch Kim Kardashian’s KKW Beauty Body Makeup Transform Her Grandma MJ’s Arms

Of course, this kind of sun damage is not ideal. But as a beauty entrepreneur, Kardashian of course knows this. “Sun Burns! UGHHHH,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I haven’t had this happen in years but thank goodness I had my body make up with me last week!”

KKW Beauty’s Body Collection dropped with a big bang back in June. The four new products — the foundation, a Skin Perfecting Body Shimmer, a Loose Shimmer Powder for Face & Body and a Body Brush — have been a hit ever since, selling out quickly and gaining A-list fans.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!