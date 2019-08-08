Manny MUA: What’s in My Bag?





Manny MUA (a.k.a. beauty star

Manuel Gutierrez),

is a living, breathing Sephora counter and he is never caught without his favorite products. No matter if he’s on the beach or at a studio for a photo shoot, he is always ready with must haves to make sure his face stays (as he would say) snatched!

Manny let us take a look inside his everyday Gucci backpack and spilled all about what essentials keep him fresh on the daily. Inside we found all the products to get that highlighted glow and glossy lip that has made the artist one of the most recognizable faces on YouTube. From the water he spills all day to the one drugstore mascara that gives him all the volume, read on to see what’s in his stash!