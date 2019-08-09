



After teasing the tequila-fueled clip on Instagram, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian took to YouTube on August 8 to post their full makeup tutorial using Kylie’s brand-new Birthday Collection, launching August 10. The two showed up to the Kylie Cosmetics HQ in Calabasas to film the video — armed with the whole collection, plus several bottles of Don Julio tequila.

“This is going to be the best video of all time,” says Kylie through a fitful of tipsy giggles. The purpose of their 20-minute “Drunk Get Ready With Me” tutorial was to create looks using products from the Birthday Collection. Obviously, that proved to be a challenge once they started taking shots (read: immediately). Before starting their makeup looks, the pair took five shots, chased with Red Bull.

“I’ve never done my makeup intoxicated, but I’m doing pretty good.” said Kylie while applying her concealer six shots deep. “Here’s your puffy-puff,” she said, passing a makeup sponge to Khloe. “Here’s my poofy-poof,” she giggled, blending her foundation and concealer for a (surprisingly) seamless finish.

Post-concealer, things get trickier. The tipsy pair make several phone calls, one to Malika Haqq and another to mom Kris Jenner in an effort to get more people to join their tequila-filled party. But after being rejected, the two continue their makeup tutorial, setting their foundation and concealer with Loose and Luminating Powder to mattify and add a little sparkle just to the areas she wants it.

From there, Kylie use bronzer that was ironically named Tequila Tan to bronze. “I am not a YouTuber. I am so over this,” says Khloe while applying her contour in a “3” shape. As she does that, Kylie “cuts” her bronze with translucent powder, a surprising extra step considering the circumstances.

By shot number 8, Khloe beings to lose it. “Who’s face am I painting?” she asked, as she struggles to fill in her own brows with an eyebrow pencil.

Then comes the main event: the Birthday Palette, made up of pinks and green shades of eyeshadow. “Holy f–k!” yells Khloe, drunkenly. “There’s enough money in there to give me billions!” After prepping their creases with a neutral shade named Bluefaces, Kylie opts for a bright pink look and told Khloe a money-green one. They use their fingers to add glitter to the center of their eyelids.

Then comes the liquid eyeliner, which — as you can imagine — is no easy feat while intoxicated. “I’m really good at my liner, but when intoxicated, absolutely not,” says Kylie. The two tap Kylie’s new jelly highlighter onto the high points of their faces, followed by glowy blush to complete their complexion routine.

To finish the look, Kylie opts for hot pink lipstick in the shade Mama Boss and Khloe a mauve. But our favorite scene of all is the moment in which Kourtney has half of her shirt off in an effort to apply body luminizer with Kylie trying to apply lip gloss on her at the same time.

For being wildly intoxicated after taking 18 shots collectively, the two moms somehow manage to complete their respective makeup looks — though they definitely would have turned out a little different if they were sober. By the very end, everything about the situation is messy: the floor is covered in makeup and Khloe can’t remember Kylie’s name. We can only hope the two will film Part 2, like, tomorrow.

