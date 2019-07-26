We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed celebrity tanning expert Jules Von Hep. For some background, the expert tanner has — quite literally — seen all of your favorite celebs naked (in pursuit of that perfect sunkissed tan, of course). Think Kendall Jenner, Kate, Moss, Lily James, Bebe Rexha — and so many more. The incredible glow-up keeps them coming back time and time again!

Jules Von Hep is also the founder of Isle of Paradise, a brand of innovative color-correcting self-tanning products that are really difficult to mess up. They’re stamped with that Sephora Clean seal of approval, which means they’re full of good-for-you ingredients and no harsh chemicals. What more could you ask for, really?

Isle of Paradise recently launched a campaign called “Get Body Posi” with a mission to shake up the beauty industry’s perception of “perfect,” in addition to the way you think about your body. Hep noticed that the images used in campaigns for self-tanning products oftentimes weren’t reflective of real-life people, or real bodies. Listen to learn more about the brand’s campaign!

The celebrity tanner also dishes on his biggest self-tanning tips, including the easiest way to apply self-tanner before the beach (and after!), the best way to mix self-tanner into your skin-care products and everything you need to know about “tantouring” — because yes, that’s a real thing.

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the weirdest place you haven’t been using self-tanner (but should be!) — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

