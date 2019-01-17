A mini makeup mogul in the making! Khloé Kardashian’s 9-month-old daughter, True, appeared to have a blast as she toyed around with some closed makeup products on Thursday, January 17.

The Good American founder, 34, added a series of pictures of the little girl sitting in the sink and wrapped in a pink towel with a silk sleeping mask resting on her forehead. “My little Becca Bff approves of mommies and aunties collab with @beccacosmetics,” Kardashian captioned the post.

“True’s Makeup tutorial will be uploaded shortly,” the Strong Looks Better Naked author added, before beating internet trolls to the punch. “Ok calm down, I’m just kidding about the tutorial guys.”

Though the Kardashian family is known to break the internet with their head-turning photos, it’s safe to say True’s picture takes the cake.

Model Ashley Graham gushed over the little girl in the comments section, writing, “This might be the cutest thing ever!” Brother Rob Kardashian’s ex-girlfriend Adrienne Bailon added: “The cutest thing EVER!!!”

Khloé’s sisters Kim and Kourtney also got in on the fun. “Can I have her?” Kourtney replied, while the Selfish author chimed in, writing, “I can’t,” alongside three crying-laughing and heart emojis.

True is the first child for Khloé and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, but a source told Us Weekly in December that the pair is “trying for another baby.”

The insider added: “She isn’t pregnant yet, but they are actively trying. Khloé loves being a mom. She wants True to have a sibling.”

However, according to the source, those closest to Khloé fear she’s in over her head and blinded by what her heart wants.

“In her mind, she and Tristan are fine,” the source told Us referring to the athlete’s infidelity, noting that “nothing will stop” Khloé from adding to her family with Thompson.

