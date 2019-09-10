Viola Davis has a brand new gig and it may not win her the Oscar, but it will make a positive impact all the same.
Today, September 10, L’Oréal Paris announced that the award-winning actress is joining Helen Mirren, Eva Longoria and Elle Fanning as the newest face of the brand.
“As a young girl, I wasn’t always told that I was smart, beautiful or worthy,” she said in a press release from the brand. “I worked tremendously hard to get where I am today — overcoming feelings of doubt to become a woman who truly believes I am ‘worth it’ in every way. I believe it’s so important to build confidence in women from a young age and to role model diverse perspectives of beauty. To now be part of a brand that has been championing women’s worth for more than 40 years and to use my voice to help empower others is truly surreal.”
The 54-year-old stunner will appear in ads for the brand’s Age Perfect line on TV, in print and online.
In a Q&A, The Help star revealed that she was quite humbled by the new partnership. “As someone who is, self-proclaimed, not a ‘classic’ beauty, my ultimate hope is that women out there are inspired by my image.”
She continued that she hopes her age will help convey the idea that age and beauty are not mutually exclusive.
With age and experience comes confidence — and there is nothing more beautiful to radiate than that,” she explained. “When you reach a certain age, the playing field is leveled in terms of looks and what you’re left with is your self-worth and how you impact others. I want people to realize that this is the only thing that stands the test of time.”
