This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome skincare guru Dr. Barbara Sturm to chat about the just-launched Scalp Serum in her line of plant ingredient-packed products that help turn back the clock. Sturm, whose products are beloved by Hollywood’s A-list including Hailey Baldwin, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Kourtney Kardashian and more, is the creator of the Vampire Blood Facial made famous by Kim Kardashian. She knows a thing or two about anti-aging, and she is giving Us all of her tips — listen to the episode and get the scoop!

Sturm’s latest product, Scalp Serum, is meant to treat the skin on your scalp with the same level of sophistication usually reserved for the face, neck and décolletage. The good doctor explains to Us how using it can help your hair grow longer, stronger, thicker and more lustrous. We’ll give anything a shot that promises more luscious locks! But Sturm clues Us in to the one thing we shouldn’t try — PRP, otherwise known as the Vampire Facial. Though Travis is disappointed, she explains that the treatment simply doesn’t work to regrow hair — you’ve got to hear her thoughts on this one!

Dr. Sturm schools Us on more of the anti-aging treatments that may not work as well as touted. For example, while retinol may be thought of as the gold standard for smoothing fine lines, evening out skin texture and clearing acne, Sturm believes that the Vitamin A-derived ingredient can over-exfoliate, leading to thinner, more sensitized skin and inflammation over time.

Her teachings are legendary, and now you can attend her Master Classes, done on YouTube with some of her celebrity devotees. During the first class, Hailey Baldwin joined to share tips for cleansing and healing acne. The latest episode featured Emma Roberts, and touched on how to handle sensitive skin and also what to do about dreaded blackheads.

For more of the week's beauty and style news — including what to use instead of retinol

