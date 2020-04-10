We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn¹t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed Violet Grey founder Cassandra Grey to dish the top-selling products on the online beauty and wellness store and chic content platform. While Violet Grey is always a resource for the discerning — their Violet Code product vetting system adds cred to every product they sell — during the COVID-19 crisis, clients are turning to the site for their self-care essentials, and some of them may surprise you!

The 42-year old beauty badass tells Us skincare is a top concern while people are sheltering at home. (Perhaps because they’re wearing less makeup… or to show good face during all those Zoom meetings and HouseParty meet-ups, where you just might run into an ex — listen to the hilarious story in this episode!) Turns out shoppers are looking for extra hydration in the form of hyaluronic acid serum — enter Dr. Barbara Sturm’s coveted formula, and skin cell-repairing creams like the ones by Augustinus Bader. To look instantly brighter, more even and, let’s face it, younger, sheet masks and firming treatments are flying out of stock. Eye patches and sheet masks by 111 Skin have been extra popular, as has Hanacure, an under-$30 exfoliating treatment that gained notoriety on Instagram, as it makes one look like an old wrinkled person while it works its magic!

But potions aren’t the most interesting trend that Grey is seeing during these times of self-isolation. One of the site’s top-sellers at the moment are vibrators, and not just any run-of the-mill sex toys at that. The Vesper Vibrator by Crave comes on a chain and doubles as jewelry — and even better, it’s priced at only (a cheeky) $69. Perhaps the uptick in vibrators is a sign that people are seeking stress relief and taking matters into their own hands (pun intended!) or maybe couples are using quarantine as an opportunity for exploration.

Grey also shared how the beauty industry, and small businesses specifically, are helping people cope during this crisis. In turn, she explains vital ways we can support small businesses at this time and help save jobs.

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including her dream celeb to photograph (Drake, are you listening?!) and how makeup has the power to transform confidence — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!