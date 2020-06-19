We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome Miss Fame, the high fashion model who once competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race, to talk about her new line of lipsticks that is dropping at Amazon next week… and spill the tea on her storied history!

Miss Fame, the drag persona and stage name of Kurtis Dam-Mikkelsen, regales Us with tales of her journey from farm boy in California, where he showed chickens, to New York City, pursuing a career as a makeup artist and performer. Amazingly, he worked for MAC Cosmetics while transforming into Miss Fame for underground drag parties, before landing a coveted spot as a competitor on RuPaul’s Drag Race. You’ve got to listen to the episode if you’re a fan of the show!

Kurtis also spent some time as a makeup artist in NYC, working with MTV’s finest — Jersey Shore stars JWoww and Snooki! If you’ve ever wondered what artists get paid to work with budding reality stars, catch this podcast — all the tea is spilled!

Miss Fame continues her path to become one of the fashion industry’s most glamorous high fashion models, gracing magazine covers, walking the runways of the couture shows in Paris (that all-peach-everything moment at Giambattista Valli is just one of the moments we discuss!) and even sitting front row at some of the hottest designers’ shows internationally. Listen to the episode and get the scoop!

The performer’s experiences breaking gender and beauty norms are fascinating… and it all led her to create Miss Fame Beauty, a line of beauty products meant to bring out the (inner and outer!) confidence in everyone. While the lipsticks and a gorgeous eyeshadow palette (get the deets in the episode!) are available now at missfamebeauty.com, the line of five universally flattering shades drops on Amazon June 24, to make Miss Fame’s idea of inclusive beauty accessible to all.

Wondering what shade is the right for you? Miss Fame created the peachy-beige How’s Your Head to be universally flattering on all skintones and for all moments. There’s a story behind each shade — check out the episode and get the details!

For more of this week’s lifestyle news — including the late-lockdown hair treatments we’re using — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!