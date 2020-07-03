We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome Michael Canale, the Hollywood haircolor guru who has been a longtime pro to Jennifer Aniston. In fact, he co-created ‘The Rachel’ with the Friends star’s hairstylist Chris McMillan! Listen to Canale tell Us how the dynamic duo cooked up the look that would become one of the most oft copied hairstyles in modern history!

Canale also divulges how Aniston’s hair evolved over the years, and how the haircolor itself led to her becoming Hollywood’s literal “golden girl”. If you’ve ever wondered why her face framing pieces are a more beige blonde while the rest is butterscotch, listen to the episode and hear the exact reason why — and how you can be inspired to find your ultimate haircolor, too! Canale also talks about the current technique he uses which has made Aniston’s haircolor last through lockdown.

The haircolor expert, who has eight salons across the country in Los Angeles (obvi!), New York, Dallas, Santa Fe and San Francisco, lets Us in on the measures his salons have taken to create a safe environment for clients to return to during the COVID-19 crisis. As states open up, some of Canale’s salons are already open while others are gearing up. Beyond simply wearing a mask (you must! And if you’re worried about getting haircolor on your designer mask, fear not, because disposables are at the ready), Canale shares interesting details you will definitely want to hear if you’re ready to refresh those roots.

Since many people are wary of visiting the salon, Canale has just launched a groundbreaking gloss for at-home use that helps add shine and blend color. Unlike other glosses on the market, this one works with your skin’s undertones, leading the pro to dub it “makeup for the hair.” The product joins his innovative line, which also boasts a vitamin foam for healthier hair and scalp and supplements to boost body and growth. Get the full scoop on how these nifty at-home nourishers can help you stretch the time in between your salon color appointments — listen to the full episode above!

And we couldn’t help asking the question everyone wants to know — who does Brad Pitt’s haircolor?! Canale famously gave Jennifer and Brad their matching highlights for their wedding… this pro has some amazing stories up his sleep! Check out the podcast and get the details — and subscribe!