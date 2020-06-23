Jennifer Aniston Gives Us a Closer Look at Her Wrist Tattoo: Pic

Finally! Jennifer Aniston just gave Us a closer look at her rarely seen wrist tattoo, leaving Us to wonder what it could possibly mean.

As part of Variety‘s Actors on Actors issue, Aniston and former Friends costar Lisa Kudrow reflected on their hit NBC show while interviewing one another. At one point while chatting, Aniston lifted her hands and revealed the ink on the inside of her left wrist that reads “11 11.”

So far, the most frequent assumption has been that it’s a reference to her birthday, which is February 11, but she has still never acknowledged or spoken about it.

Though this isn’t the first time it’s been spotted — she’s shown the ink off on many red carpets while waving her hands — it is a much closer glimpse than ever before. The first time it was seen publicly was during the premiere of Murder Mystery on June 10, 2019. The 51-year-old tucked her hair behind her ears, exposing the tat. Since then, it’s been seen on the 2020 SAG Awards red carpet and at the 2020 Golden Globes.

This isn’t the only tattoo The Morning Show star has. In 2011, she got her first one in honor of her Welsh corgi-terrier mix that passed away after 15 years. On her right foot she has his name, “Norman” written along the inside.

When talking with Kudrow, Aniston reminisced and admitted that she still watches episodes herself from time to time. “I love it! I love stumbling on a Friends episode,” she said. “This one time I was with Courteney, and we were trying to find something to reference, an old Friends thing and then we stumbled on — there’s bloopers online, like, 15 minutes work of bloopers. We sat there at the computer like two nerds watching these bloopers laughing at ourselves.”

