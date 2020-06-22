Post Malone showed off the newest addition to his tattoo collection and it just may be his biggest one yet!

On Sunday, June 21, the rapper posted a picture of himself with a shaved head, allowing for a full display of his new tattoo of a skull. The black design features an intricate skull outline that reaches from the top of the right side of his head to his ear.

“I have cut my hair even shorter, also skeletons are cool,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. He continued to spread positivity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “Spread your heart as much as you can. A little love goes farther than you think. Stay strong, and keep kicking ass.”

When talking with GQ back in March, the “Congratulations” singer said that his face tats are a way for him to alter and somewhat control his image. “I’m a ugly-ass motherfu–er,” he told the publication. “It does maybe come from a place of insecurity, to where I don’t like how I look, so I’m going to put something cool on there so I can look at myself and say, ‘You look cool, kid,’ and have a modicum of self-confidence, when it comes to my appearance.”

The last tat before the skeleton was a blooded buzzsaw that the 24-year-old added to his left cheekbone. Other face tats include a long sword, a hammer, barbed wire, cards and the words “always” and “tired” underneath his eyes.

When appearing on an episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, Malone said that his first tattoo— a Playboy bunny — was actually inspired by fellow performer Justin Bieber when working on his first album, Stoney.

“We had a tattoo artist come through, and then I was just like, ‘You know what? Justin Bieber’s got some tats. And, I love you, but I know I’m way tougher than you.’”