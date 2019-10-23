From sentimental odes to his family to your average inspirational script, Brad Pitt has a lot of tattoos, with new additions coming every so often. And we are here for it.

The Fight Club star showcased his latest addition on Wednesday, August 28, during the 76th annual Venice Film Festival. Wearing a short-sleeve T-shirt, the 55-year-old debuted the new ink on his bicep, which appears to be a tall skinny man standing above what seems to be his smaller shadow, possibly hinting at a Benjamin Button reference.

Though the figure itself is new, the bicep tat as a whole is not.

This shadow man sits next to a written phrase that the Hollywood heartthrob got with his now ex-wife Angelina Jolie back in 2014, right before they married. The cursive writing is a poem by Rumi, which reads, “There exists a field, beyond all notions of right and wrong. I will meet you there.”

This isn’t the only Jolie-linked ink that Pitt has gotten. From the lines on his back that she scribbled herself to her birthday date that sits on his lower stomach, he definitely got most of his boldest, more prominent ones done when he was with the Maleficent star.

Though the lines on his back are not pictured here, there were plenty of other standouts gathered below. So from his family’s initials on his right forearm to the hallow Iceman figure on his left, keep scrolling to see Pitt’s tattoos and what they mean.