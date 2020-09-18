We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcome hairstylist to the stars Harry Josh, who just happens to have had every A-list lady in Hollywood in his chair, including Kate Hudson, Priyanka Chopra, Cindy Crawford, oh and hair icon Gisele Bundchen, to break down the hottest looks for fall and how styling hair has changed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Josh, who actually started the ombré haircolor trend when he colored Bundchen’s locks in the sink of his NYC apartment, bleaching out the ends and darkening her roots, let Us in on the low maintenance looks that he believes we’ll be wearing through the season. The pro believes that while we’re spending more time working from home, hairstyles will become more relaxed. Think a return to languid waves and sexy curly ‘dos. And he shares his pro tricks for stretching shampoos in between stylings — he even reveals the one hair tool you need to make curls look frizz-free and fresh on day two and three!

For those who prefer a sleeker blowout, Josh let Us in on the newest product in his Harry Josh Pro Tools line, metal-core barrel brushes that speed dry smooth waves and are super user-friendly (forget that annoying thing that happens when the brush catches a hair or two and pulls them out!) The ergonomically friendly round brushes have a magnesium body that heats evenly and won’t fry hair. Since many may be forgoing salon blowouts during the pandemic, these brushes help create that salon-perfect, shiny finish.

Josh also recently launched a 3-in-1 curling iron that converts from a spring curling iron to a marcel waver and finally, to a clipless styling wand. Listen to Josh share how he’s used the tool to style some of his celeb clients, and how you can cop their style at home!

But that’s not all! The expert also gives Us a head’s up on the styles to cop if you want to look on trend right now, and we’ll trust anything the stylist who coined the vibe of “off duty model hair!” Check out the full episode above and get the scoop!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Gwen and Travis’ Five Fave favorite skin, makeup and nail products of the week — make sure to listen to the full podcast and subscribe!