Congratulations to Violet Chachki! The season 7, gender-fluid winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race is challenging gender norms by fronting a major lingerie campaign. Chachki, born Jason Dardo, is starring in Bettie Page Lingerie’s “Never the Girl Next Door” campaign and Stylish has all the beautiful photos.

The boudoir, retro-styled campaign was shot by Anna Swiczeniuk and features corselettes, spiral bras, bustiers, high-waisted briefs, suspender belts and robes from Bettie Page, a line from London-based brand Playful Promises.

“I am beyond thrilled to be working with Playful Promises!” Chachki said of the progressive project. “I’ve idolized Bettie Page since the moment I first saw an image of her. The lingerie from the collection is graphic, fun, and daring. These are all qualities I thought about when I created my drag character. This really is a dream pairing for me!”

“We try to keep our brands as diverse as possible, working with women of different ethnicities, shapes, sizes and ages, so it seemed a logical step to also explore gender,” says Playful Promises founder Emma Parker.

Scroll through to see Chachki wearing lingerie from the Never the Girl Next Door collection, priced from $26-$98, available at BettiePageLingerie.com.