Beauty entrepreneurs like Victoria Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow, Drew Barrymore and over 40 other founders are teaming up to support those on the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic through BeautyUnited.

Beauty Brands Doing the Absolute Most to Fight COVID-19, From Donating N95 Face Masks to Generous Sums of Money

Headed by the founder and CEO of Beautycon Moj Mahdara, the coalition will help fundraise for the Frontline Responders Fund, which transports medical supplies to those healthcare workers who need it, and donate personal-care supplies from the brands involved.

“I stand in solidarity with beauty and wellness founders to mobilize the resources we have to support doctors, nurses and all the healthcare workers on the front lines of this pandemic,” Mahdara said in a statement. “We are resolved to support in collective actions that can have a big global impact. Now is the time to be UNITED.”

How Your Favorite Fashion Brands Are Fighting COVID-19 — From Generous Donations to Gifting Apparel to Medical Professionals

Along with Paltrow for Goop, Barrymore for Flower Beauty and Beckham for her new Victoria Beckham Beauty, some of the other recognizable beauty pros include Rosie Huntington-Whiteley with Rosie Inc., Huda Kattan and Mona Kattan, Bobbi Brown, Charlotte Tilbury, Barbara Sturm, and Shani Darden.

To promote the cause, the organization released a video where these A-listers joined together through separately shot videos to ask people to donate.

“The impact of #COVID19 is felt around the world, and our healthcare workers are on the frontline running towards the fire,” the organization wrote in an Instagram caption when sharing the touching video. “We’ve come together in support of our heroes and are working to get them the supplies they need. Join us on our mission to help #flattenthecurve and support our healthcare heroes!”

Before joining together, tons of beauty brands alone have been working to do their part. For instance, giants like L’Oreal are working to make hand sanitizers for medical professionals while others like Johnson & Johnson are donating large sums of money to support those on the front line.

To see how you can support this coalition, visit thebeautyunited.org or go straight to the Frontline Responders Fund GoFundMe here.

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)