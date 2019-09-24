



When it comes to makeup, Bobbi Brown knows what’s what, from the runway to the red carpet. So who better to talk fall makeup trends with than the legend herself?

To celebrate her September Walmart.com picks, Stylish got to talk to the pro about the looks she’s loving this season, plus her number one makeup tip.

“Every year spring [makeup] is lighter and fall is deeper, richer colors,” she told Us. “It happens every year whether it’s a trend or not.” For this season, she’s seeing this done through dramatic eye makeup like a cat eye or smokey eye, using a lot of liner.

Another area she’s seeing this color transition is on the nails. “Every year spring is lighter and fall is deeper richer colors. Always goes the same way,” she said. But instead of Kylie Jenner-esque talons, Brown points out that she’s noticing the manicures are a lot shorter.

While there may be a lot of makeup worn around the eyes, when it comes to the complexion, it’s all about creating a natural finish.

“There are still trends like contouring or baking that are on trend and that’s fine, but I don’t think people should look at them as everyday makeup.” So what is good for daily use? Concealer and just a dab of foundation.

“I don’t know anyone that doesn’t need concealer,” she revealed. “It’s like wearing a bra.” She recommends taking a shade slightly lighter than your skin tone and applying underneath the eyes. And then, using a perfectly shade-matched foundation, simply spot-cover areas with discoloration such as dark spots, breakouts or around the nose, “instead of all over so you aren’t applying a full on mask,” she said. “That’s really my biggest secret.”

With such a focus on complexion, it’s no surprise the makeup artist prioritizes this when it comes to seasonal transitioning.

While we may think about switching up our skin care products, Brown says she thinks about how our coloring changes. “People think about bronzer as a summer product, but I use bronzer more in the fall and winter,” she shared. “Because that’s when you need a wash of warmth.”

To maintain these fall beauty habits, you can shop the makeup pro’s picks for September at Walmart.com now. It includes a probiotic from her brand Evolution_18 — “It makes everything work better in​ my body” — to a super hydrating overnight mask to a hairdryer he refers to as “the Mercedes of hairdryers.”

