



Match made in heaven! Kristen Bell stunned in a beaded, cut-out Dior gown at the 2019 Emmys, but that wasn’t the only aspect of her look that stood out to Us.

The actress’ makeup artist, Simone Siegl, sat down with Stylish after the award ceremony to dish on how she helped match Bell’s intricate dress to her colorful beauty look.

“My inspiration usually starts with seeing the dress. … I wait to see the dress to come up with ideas for glam. I then share with the hair and stylist team and we decide on the collective favorite all together,” she said of her collaborative process.

This year was no exception and Siegl was inspired after seeing Bell’s gorgeous get-up.

“This year’s Dior dress was so stunning with lots of great colors, so I decided to keep makeup simple and minimal with colors that complemented the dress. … I strive to enhance her natural beauty while incorporating a unique look and feel to the wardrobe selection,” Siegl spilled.

Once the full look was decided upon, the makeup artist made sure The Good Place star had plenty of time to get ready, which helped prevent any pre-Emmy jitters.

“I started at 10:45 am for her to leave at 2:30 pm. This preparation helps create a less stressful atmosphere for all of us,” she explained.

To ensure that Bell looked flawless while hitting the red carpet, Siegl prepped her skin to give it a glowy effect using a variety of products.

The makeup artist started by cleansing Bell’s skin with the Dior Prestige Cleansing Balm and went on to use the brand’s Capture Dreamskin 1- Minute Mask, Capture Youth Glow Boosting Age-Delay Illuminating Serum, Youth Age-Delay Advanced Eye Treatment under Bell’s eyes and the Hydra Life Fresh Hydration Sorbet Creme around her mouth. To top it off, she used Dior’s Capture Dreamskin Care and Perfect as her final layer.

“I usually focus on skincare prep. It’s most important to me to make skin look flawless, fresh and dewy,” Siegl explained.

Once the actress’ skin was smooth as can be, the makeup guru moved on to Bell’s eyes where she used Dior’s Backstage Face and Body Primer Universal on her lids and mixed the Diorshow Mono eyeshadow in Power and Backstage to create a pink and purple hue.

She then relied on the Diorshow Matte Rusty Liner to make her baby blues pop even more and curled her lashes with the Dior Backstage Eyelash Curler followed by the Diorshow Pump ‘N’ Volume HD Mascara.

Siegl headed back to Bell’s face after and brushed the Dior Forever Skin Glow all over, added a touch of the Diorskin Forever Undercover Concealer under her eyes and set the look with the Dior Forever and Ever Control Loose Powder with hints of the Diorskin Mineral Nude Bronze on her forehead, nose and chin.

To accentuate the Veronica Mars actress’ cheekbones and facial structure, the makeup artist applied the Dior Backstage Contour Palette below Bell’s cheeks, around her face and jawline and Dior Backstage Glow Face Palette.

Next, Siegl moved onto Bell’s lips and lined them with two different shades of Dior Universal Contour (Transparent and Brown Fig) and then mixed Rouge Dior Ultra Rouge and Rouge Dior Ultra Care Liquid Wonder in Ultra Tender and Wonder to achieve the perfect color.

As for the products Bell carried with her throughout the evening for quick touch-ups: “She hold up so nicely so we usually just add lip liner, lipstick and a powder to her bag,” Siegl revealed.

