Stars attended the 2019 Emmys Awards in style, donning some of the most beautiful ensembles of the year. But it didn’t stop on the red carpet! After the speeches were done and the awards were accepted, celebrities flocked to Hollywood’s hottest afterparties wearing some seriously killer — and new — looks.

With HBO, Amazon and Disney all throwing killer soirees, A-list guests were sure to follow.

HBO’s get-together took place on Sunday night, September 22, at the Pacific Design Center in L.A. with current It-stars like Zendaya and Sophie Turner in attendance, while Amazon rocked out at the Chateau Marmont. Then there was the magical Walt Disney shindig that pulled in some of the night’s biggest winners such as Billy Porter and Michelle Williams.

To dance the night away and celebrate all things TV, stars kept things playful and slightly sexy in lots of form-fitting numbers with slits up the leg. For instance, Malin Akerman stunned in a velvet blue gown with a hip-high slit on one side and red floral embroidery on the other. Rachel Brosnahan traded in her funky metallic blue dress for a simple sequin-covered black floor-length dress.

A handful of stars also changed into pants for comfort without having to sacrifice style. Regina King swapped out her powder blue chiffon gown for a shiny emerald green pantsuit. And Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie changed into a pale pink pant ensemble for the HBO party.

However, one of our favorite transitions of the evening may have been Mandy Moore’s simple yet noticeable shift. For the ceremony and red carpet, Moore matched her This Is Us co-star Susan Kelechi Watson in a red and pink dress with statement off-the-shoulder sleeves. But when it came to Disney’s afterparty, the Walk to Remember star took off the poofy sleeves and wore just a tiny little spaghetti strap pink crop top with what became a high-waisted red skirt.

