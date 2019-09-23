



Proving the cast is truly as in sync as fans want them to be, This Is Us stars Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson just had an almost twinning style moment on the 2019 Emmys red carpet.

For the 71st annual awards show on Sunday, September 22, the two co-stars both attended in the official color combo of the night: red and pink (a combination also seen on Taraji P. Henson and Marisa Tomei). But what’s more they both wore form-fitting gowns with shiny puffy off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Kelechi’s frock featured an entirely red slip, while the voluminous sleeves hanging off her shoulder are a shiny rose hue with long ends of a ribbon hanging down.

As for Moore’s gown, the entire top is a similar shade of pink with the same reflective quality, while the scarlett skirt includes a thigh-high slit for a sleek sexy appeal. Although there’s still no word on who designed Kelechi’s number, Moore’s bold look was created by celebrity favorite Brandon Maxwell.

“Always happy to be here and twinning with my girl,” Moore wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday night acknowledging the style moment.

This major moment may be a standout, but it’s not the first time the Pearson ladies have walked a red carpet in similar ensembles.

At the 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards on December 13, the women of NBC’s hit TV show, including Chrissy Metz, did something similar only in cobalt blue.

While Metz rocked a ruffled Kate Spade frock with flower appliqués, Kelechi dazzled in a structured strapless Rubin Singer dress. As for Moore, she turned heads in a simply stunning shimmery slip dress from Ralph Lauren.

For Sunday night’s award show, Metz went her own direction donning a sequin-covered dark silver dress with a layered hemline. Her off-the-shoulder neckline was slightly reminiscent of her colleagues, though not quite as dramatic.

