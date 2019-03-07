Elizabeth Olsen is joining Yara Shahidi as one of Bobbi Brown’s newest celebrity ambassadors — and she’s got a message.

To help promote female empowerment and individuality, the Avengers actress is partnering with the cosmetic brand to launch its Confident Beauty Campaign.

“It’s incredible to be part of a brand that has been so consistent and true to its identity in an industry that’s so inconsistent,” the youngest Olsen sister said in a statement from the brand. “Since the ’90s we have seen many trends come and go and come back again, and Bobbi Brown Cosmetics has always been a timeless brand.”

During this campaign, Bobbi Brown will promote hero products Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation and Intensive Skin Serum Foundation as well as launch 12 new Skin Long-Wear Weightless Foundation shades globally.

Focusing in on multi-dimension women, earlier this week, Black-ish actress Shahidi announced her partnership in an Instagram post on March 4. “Hello lovely humans,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m excited to announce my partnership with Bobbi Brown (MIXTAPE COMING SOON) & share what we’ve created together.”

In a statement from the brand, the 19-year-old stressed the importance of inclusion, saying, “I think the brand represents what my generation represents: The importance of inclusion. The fact that it’s been so important for the brand in both makeup and philanthropic endeavors since the beginning, speaks to the fact that it’s not a commercial trend but something they’re committed to.”

In her promotional video, she explains what true beauty means to her. She names things like “being unique, happy, experimenting” before concluding with, “true beauty is my unibrow.” This pretty and light video captures not only the actress’ playful vibe, but also the ethos of the brand.

With a strong message about female confidence at the forefront, to celebrate the Confident Beauty campaign, on Friday, March 8, for International Women’s Day the company will launch The Pretty Powerful Fund with a mission to reinforce the brand’s identity to support the creation of new possibilities for women and girls.

Now that’s a message we can get behind.

