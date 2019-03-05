Talk about girl power! In celebration of International Women’s Day on Friday, March 8, NET-A-PORTER teamed up with six women designers on a boss-lady T-shirt collection for a good cause. Oh, and celebs are now flocking to social media to post pics of the tees and show their support.

Inspired by the idea that empowered women empower women, the graphic tops by Victoria Beckham, Isabel Marant, Ellery, Rosie Assoulin, Alexa Chung and Perfect Moments feature words and sayings that reflect each designers’ interpretation of female strength and encouragement. Beckham’s “I Am Her” tee, for example, is written in her own handwriting and meant to be a uniting message for women around the globe, and Marant’s bold “You Go Girl” is equal parts celebratory and motivating. All the while, Chung chose the phrase “Divine Feminine” for her design to capture what she believes to be the sacred power of the female mystique.

Priced between $130 and $220, the profits from each tee will benefit the non-profit Women for Women International — an organization devoted to helping women in war-torn regions rebuild their lives. The charity enrolls them in year-long training programs that teach vocational skills and basic health care, in addition to providing aid and educating about human rights. In 2018, the NET-A-PORTER International Women’s Day collection raised enough money to provide this training to 170 women, and the retailer hopes to make a similar impact this year.

“We are delighted to, once again, support the humanitarian work of Women for Women International in partnership with six very talented female designers,” NET-A-PORTER president Alison Loehnis said in a press release. “It is an honor to, in some small way, help the incredibly brave and strong women the cause supports.”

To get the word out about the collab, celebs like Gisele Bündchen, Nicole Kidman, Brooke Shields and more have taken to Instagram to share pics wearing their favorite designer tees. Keep scrolling to see stars modeling the NET-A-PORTER International Women’s Day collection!