



Getting ready for a big event can always be stressful, but when all eyes are on you at an award show, it can be that much more nerve-wracking.

Luckily, celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres, Ryan Seacrest and more have found a way to ease any pre-event beauty jitters thanks to Dr. Harold Lancer.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

The dermatologist, who has been in practice in Beverly Hills for over 30 years, has become the go-to guy for glowing and youthful skin and it shows in his patients — he even has 12 who are nominees and presenters at this year’s Emmy Awards.

“I have a patient base which includes some of the most beautiful and recognizable faces. They’ve trusted my expertise, cutting-edge technology and superior products for their at-home skincare,” Lancer tells Stylish.

The reason they rely on him all comes down to the flawless effect his treatments and products provide. “My treatments and products help refresh and renew the skin and my skincare products were specifically formulated to deliver dramatic results to ensure that the skin appeared the smoothest and most flawless even under HD cameras with or without makeup,” he says.

These Are the Top 10 Best Beauty Looks From the 2018 Emmy Awards, Ranked

Regardless of your skincare goals, Lancer has the cure, but the top concerns his patients come to him with include dark spots and hyperpigmentation, dull and dehydrated skin and sagging or loose skin.

To combat this, he offers a variety of effective treatments including three that are most popular before hitting an event.

“The Lancer PowerPeel is a microdermabrasion treatment that removes the outermost layer of the skin results in smooth texture and even skin tone,” he tells Us. “The Venus Legacy is a laser treatment that stimulates your body’s natural healing process to tighten and lift skin and the Legacy Red Carpet Facia was designed to immediately restore and rejuvenate your skin and will leave you looking more youthful with the signature ‘Lancer Glow.’”

Beauty Products for Flawless Skin

After visiting Dr. Lancer, you can expect to feel and look rejuvenated. “I want everyone to walk out of the clinic feeling refreshed, looking more youthful, but not looking like they’ve just had a procedure done,” he continues.

“The key to my success is helping people achieve believable beauty, which is the secret to looking beautiful.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!