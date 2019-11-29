



We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri welcomed makeup artist extraordinaire Charlotte Tilbury to chat about her life in beauty, how to go from the office to a holiday party in literally seconds and the perfect gifts to give everyone on your list this year. The British beauty guru puts the A in A-list: She has worked with everyone who’s anyone in Hollywood (and London!) including Kate Moss, Salma Hayak, Sienna Miller, Kim Kardashian and, no big deal, she even did Amal Clooney’s makeup for her wedding!

The makeup maven regaled Us with tales of her life growing up around rock stars and going on holiday to Ibiza, the two biggest inspirations behind her love of pumped-up supernatural beauty, and why she believes makeup is the simple magic everyone can do to transform into their most confident (read: sexy!) selves. These early experiences are seriously rich in detail and you are going to want to hear each epic story!

She goes on to share the one product that can instantly take you from zero to hero (yep, you guessed it — lipstick!) and explains how she cooked up the shades in her Hot Lips collections that “steal the DNA” of favorite celebrities. It’s pretty fascinating how she came up with the perfect nude for J.K. Rowling and the most va-va-voom plum for Sofia Vergara. Listen to the episode and get the scoop!

Since it ’tis the season, Tilbury takes Us through her fail-safe routine for getting cocktail party-perfect in seconds, which includes refreshing the complexion with her Magic Cream (yes, listeners, it’s called that for a reason!), Flawless Filter and Airbrush Flawless Foundation. She even shares how she got the Airbrush Flawless Foundation formula so perfect, it blurs everything out in even the most high definition cameras (hello, iPhone 11!) so that you can look filtered IRL, too. For eyes, she’s got a quick tip that you won’t want to miss! Plus, she spills the gifts that are sure to impress even the most discerning on your list!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Tilbury dream celebrity to make up (it’s not who you think!) — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!