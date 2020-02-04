Get your credit cards ready! Victoria Beckham Beauty just launched another skincare product must-have and this one will blow your mind: the Cell Rejuvenating Power Serum.

On Tuesday, January 4, the brand announced the second collaboration with skin genius Professor Augustinus Bader. The much-anticipated serum uses a potent blend of ingredients such as fragmented hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, vitamin E and olive fruit extract along with Bader’s TFC8 technology to deliver a rejuvenated, healthy, beautiful skin ASAP. Not to mention, it also protects against environmental factors such as pollution, making it a daily necessity.

“It’s here!!! I’ve been working on this for a long long time and am so excited to share my Power Serum with @augustinusbader,” the former Posh Spice wrote in an Instagram caption celebrating the launch. “The science behind this is so incredible and I really notice a difference in my pore size and the fine lines around my eyes.”

According to a press release, everyone they clinically tested it on found “significant improvement” in their skin’s barrier function, while a whopping 97 percent had an immediate visible reduction in fine lines and wrinkles.

The first collaboration between Beckham and Bader was the Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, which supports cell turnover for a glowing, younger complexion. In an interview with Stylish just last week, Elle Macpherson revealed that she’s not only a huge fan of Beckham’s beauty brand in general, but loves this priming moisturizer that allows her to go makeup-free.

Augustinus Bader made a big splash in the industry, accumulating a serious cult-like following thanks to the products’ efficacy. His biggest best-seller? The Cream. It’s amassed all kinds of celebrity fans all with gorgeous, enviable skin. This includes Ashley Graham, Shailene Woodley and Kate Bosworth… just to name a few.

You can snap up what’s sure to be the newest A-lister favorite for $210 at www.victoriabeckhambeauty.com now.

