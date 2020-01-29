Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to make some game-time decisions when it comes to gifting. You definitely can’t go wrong with giving chocolates or rose bouquets, but here Us out: there are so many fashion and beauty gifts out there deserving of your attention. To help you out, we’ve narrowed down the list to 15 fun items the lady in your life will adore.

For beauty lovers, the options are quite literally endless, but there are some that stand out amongst others. For example, one of the cutest things we’ve seen is the Essie Sugarfina Valentine’s Day Gift Set, complete with rosy nail polish and a box of the brand’s beloved lip-shaped gummies. If she’s more of a mask-and-chill kinda’ girl, the Kocostar Rose Lip Mask set is a must-see. Housed inside of a reusable red lip-inspired tin are 20 nourishing lip masks perfect for date night prep.

If you consider yourself a classic gifter who swears by the power of a lovely necklace, we have options for you, too! Check out the Swarovski Infinity Bangle if you want to take things to the next level on this romance-filled holiday, or Mignonne Gavigan Fiona Heart Hoop Earrings if you’re trying to be low-key, but lovey-dovey too.

Keep scrolling for last-minute Valentine’s Day beauty and style gifts your boo will love — including candy, rose-toned beauty palettes and lots of other non-corny ideas.